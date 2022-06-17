AP Inter Result 2022 Expected Soon: How To Check Manabadi Intermediate Results
AP Intermediate result can be checked online on bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIP or BIE AP) is expected to declare AP Inter results 2022 soon. However, the exact date of declaration of result is yet to be revealed by the board.
Therefore, students who appeared for AP Intermediate 2022 exams are advised to check the official website of BIE AP: bie.ap.gov.in, regularly for further updates about the results. The result can also be checked online on Manabadi website: manabadi.com.
AP Inter 2022 results will be declared for both 1st and 2nd year exams. According to a report by Times Now, the results are expected to be announced during the fourth week of June 2022. It can be announced between 20 to 28 June 2022, the report added.
Here, we have listed the steps to check AP Inter 2022 result online.
How To Check AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result?
Visit the official website of AP board: bie.ap.gov.in
Click on AP Intermediate 1st/2nd year result link' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your exam credentials like roll number/seat number and other required detail
Click on submit
Your AP Inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
Check your marks
Download and save it for future reference
Students of Andhra Pradesh board will get their official marksheets after the declaration of results. They are advised to contact the schools for further details.
Exam Date: This year, AP Inter exams were held from 6 to 24 May 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about AP Inter results and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.