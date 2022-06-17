AP Inter Result 2022 Expected Soon: How To Check Manabadi Intermediate Results

AP Intermediate result can be checked online on bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.
Check AP Inter Manabadi Result online

(Photo: iStock)

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIP or BIE AP) is expected to declare AP Inter results 2022 soon. However, the exact date of declaration of result is yet to be revealed by the board.

Therefore, students who appeared for AP Intermediate 2022 exams are advised to check the official website of BIE AP: bie.ap.gov.in, regularly for further updates about the results. The result can also be checked online on Manabadi website: manabadi.com.

AP Inter 2022 results will be declared for both 1st and 2nd year exams. According to a report by Times Now, the results are expected to be announced during the fourth week of June 2022. It can be announced between 20 to 28 June 2022, the report added.

Here, we have listed the steps to check AP Inter 2022 result online.

How To Check AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result?

  • Visit the official website of AP board: bie.ap.gov.in

  • Click on AP Intermediate 1st/2nd year result link' on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your exam credentials like roll number/seat number and other required detail

  • Click on submit

  • Your AP Inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

  • Check your marks

  • Download and save it for future reference

Students of Andhra Pradesh board will get their official marksheets after the declaration of results. They are advised to contact the schools for further details.

Exam Date: This year, AP Inter exams were held from 6 to 24 May 2022.

Check this space regularly for further updates about AP Inter results and other exams.

