AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result Declared: Check Website

AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase allotment result can be downloaded from the website.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the Allotment Result for the Final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Counselling. The AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase allotment result is released on the official website by the council. The website that candidates should visit to check and download the final phase allotment result is icet-sche.aptonline.in. One must also go through the latest updates and details on the aforementioned website.
Candidates must download the AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase allotment result soon from the official website. They can also check the important dates on icet-sche.aptonline.in. It is important to note that the AP ICET Counselling was held as per the date mentioned on the official schedule.
To check the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment result, candidates have to enter their details and log in to their registered accounts on the official website.
The list of documents that candidates should carry during the AP ICET 2022 counselling verification process is as follows:
AP ICET 2022 Hall Ticket
AP ICET 2022 Rank Card
Degree Marks Memos or Consolidated marks memo
Degree Provisional Certificate
Intermediate Marks Memo or Diploma Marks memo
S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo
IX to Degree Study Certificates or Residence Certificate
All the important details are available on icet-sche.aptonline.in so candidates should take a look at them.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to check and download the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment result:
Go to the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Click on the link that states Final Phase Provisional Allotment on the homepage.
Key in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and application number to log in to your account.
The allotment result will be displayed on your device.
Check the details on the final phase allotment result carefully.
Download it from the website and save a copy.
