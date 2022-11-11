Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Schedule Released - Details Here

According to an official notification released by BHUFS, following is the round 2 schedule for Punjab NEET Counselling 2022.

Release of Vacancy Position of Seats: Friday, 11 November 2022.

Last Date of Resignation of Seat of Round-I With Free Exit: 12 November 2022.

Start Date of Submission of Willingness To Participate in Round-II Counseling: 11 November 2022.

Last Date of Submission of Willingness To Participate in Round-II Counseling: 15 November 2022.

Provisional Merit list of Round-II Counseling: 16 November 2022.

Date of Filling Choices for Round-II Counseling: 13 To 17 November 2022.

Processing of Seat Allotment for Round-II Counseling: 17 to 20 November 2022.

Release of Provisional Result for Round-II Counseling: Up to 21 November 2022.

Date of Reporting/Joining in the Provisionally Allotted College: Up to 25 November 2022.

For more details, please follow the below-mentioned link.

[bfuhs.ac.in/MBBS2022/2ndScheduleRoundII2022WebsiteFinal.pdf].