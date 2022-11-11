Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Schedule Released - Details Here
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Full Schedule of Round-II Counseling Here.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule has been released by BHUFS (Baba Farid University of Health Sciences). Candidates who have applied for the Punjab NEET Counselling 2022 can check the round 2 schedule available on the official website, bfuhs.ac.in.
According to the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule, the concerned officials will release the vacancy position of seats today, 11 November 2022. Also, the provisional merit list of candidates who are interested in Round-II counseling will be published on 16 November 2022.
Candidates who want to join Punjab NEET 2nd round of online counseling (Medical/Dental) have to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 as security deposit at Government colleges. This amount is refundable and adjustable. Candidates belonging to SC and BC categories have to pay half of this amount. For private colleges, the security deposit is Rs 1,00000 for general candidates and 50,000 for SC/BC candidates.
Punjab NEET 2022: Schedule for 2nd Round of Online Counseling for MBBS and BDS
According to an official notification released by BHUFS, following is the round 2 schedule for Punjab NEET Counselling 2022.
Release of Vacancy Position of Seats: Friday, 11 November 2022.
Last Date of Resignation of Seat of Round-I With Free Exit: 12 November 2022.
Start Date of Submission of Willingness To Participate in Round-II Counseling: 11 November 2022.
Last Date of Submission of Willingness To Participate in Round-II Counseling: 15 November 2022.
Provisional Merit list of Round-II Counseling: 16 November 2022.
Date of Filling Choices for Round-II Counseling: 13 To 17 November 2022.
Processing of Seat Allotment for Round-II Counseling: 17 to 20 November 2022.
Release of Provisional Result for Round-II Counseling: Up to 21 November 2022.
Date of Reporting/Joining in the Provisionally Allotted College: Up to 25 November 2022.
For more details, please follow the below-mentioned link.
[bfuhs.ac.in/MBBS2022/2ndScheduleRoundII2022WebsiteFinal.pdf].
