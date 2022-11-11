AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result to be Released Soon

The counselling for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, or AP ICET 2022 has begun. The AP ICET Counseling 2022 Allotment Result is expected to be released next week. The candidates who are a part of the counselling session can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The official announcement has already been made by APSHE. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, had mentioned that the AP ICET Counseling 2022 Final Phase allotment result would be made public on 10 November 2022 but the date has been postponed to 14 November 2022.

According to this revised schedule, 10 November was the last day to get the certificates verified for AP ICET Counseling. Candidates can upload their web options from today, 11 November 2022.