TN SSLC 10th, HSC 11th, 12th Public Exam Timetables 2024 Declared; Check Details

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Public Exam Timetable 2024 is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has officially announced the SSLC or Class 10th, HSE Plus One (Class 11th) and HSC Plus Two (Class 12th) public exam timetables recently. According to the official details, the exams will be conducted in March-April 2024. It is important to note that the TN SSLC 10th, HSC 11th, 12th public exam timetables 2024 can be downloaded from dge.tn.gov.in. One should check the details online and stay updated with the announcements.
Concerned candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the TN SSLC 10th, HSC 11th, 12th public exam timetables 2024 carefully. The exam dates and timings are mentioned on the date sheet and one must go through them. You can go through the timetable on the website, dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates should note that the dates are announced recently.
You can take a look at the important exam dates here and prepare accordingly for the board examinations. We have all the important latest details for interested candidates so they can stay updated.
The TN HSE 2nd year or Class 12 public examinations will take place from 1 March to 22 March. The Class 11 practical examinations will be held from 19 February to 24 February. The Class 12 practicals are scheduled from 12 February to 17 February, for all concerned candidates.
The TN Class 10 practical examinations are set to take place from 23 February to 29 February. These are the important exam dates you should remember.
Here are the steps you should know if you want to download the Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Public Exam Timetable 2024:
Visit the website - dge.tn.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Public Exam Timetable 2024" on the homepage.
The PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the dates and timings on the PDF.
Download the timetable from the website.
