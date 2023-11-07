CAT 2023 Admit Card Declared Today On iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has officially released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card today, Tuesday, 7 November, for all registered candidates. According to the latest official details, the CAT 2023 admit card was declared at 5 pm on Tuesday on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. One can download their hall ticket now as the link is activated on the aforementioned website by the exam-conducting body. You should stay alert.

Candidates who were patiently waiting for the CAT 2023 admit card to be released today should go through the latest announcements on the site. You can also go through the important dates and details on the website - iimcat.ac.in.