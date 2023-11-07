CAT 2023 Admit Card Declared Today On iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

The CAT 2023 admit card is declared on the official website for candidates.
CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has officially released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card today, Tuesday, 7 November, for all registered candidates. According to the latest official details, the CAT 2023 admit card was declared at 5 pm on Tuesday on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. One can download their hall ticket now as the link is activated on the aforementioned website by the exam-conducting body. You should stay alert.
Candidates who were patiently waiting for the CAT 2023 admit card to be released today should go through the latest announcements on the site. It is important to go through the official announcements. You can also go through the important dates and details on the website - iimcat.ac.in. Registered candidates should stay updated about the exam.
Candidates should keep their CAT login credentials ready before downloading the admit cards online. You will not be allowed to access the page without entering the registered details so make sure to keep them handy.
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the CAT 2023 is set to be conducted on 26 November. Candidates should download the hall tickets before the exam date.
All those candidates who registered for the admission test will receive their admit cards on 7 November. They can download their respective hall tickets from the website only.
Here are the steps you should know to download the CAT 2023 admit card online:
Visit iimcat.ac.in to find the admit card link.
Click on the option that states CAT 2023 Admit Card Download on the homepage.
Type in your login credentials in the given space and click on submit.
The CAT admit card will appear on the screen and you can check the details.
Download the admit card and save a hard copy for the exam day.
