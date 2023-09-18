AIIMS INICET Registration for January 2024 Session Begins; Important Dates Here

AIIMS INICET registration for the January 2024 session has already begun on the website.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS INICET registration for January 2024 has officially begun online for interested candidates. Eligible students can apply for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. One should take note of the AIIMS National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) registration dates and apply accordingly. All the important details are mentioned on the website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. Please remember the exam date.
The AIIMS INICET registration for January 2024 session is taking place online only. Candidates should note that the application process has started on the website - aiimsexams.ac.in. They must know the correct steps to apply for the exam before starting the process. No candidate can sit for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session exam without registering themselves online.
Eligible and interested candidates should keep their documents ready before filling out the AIIMS INICET registration form. The exam-conducting body has announced all the important dates and you must go through them if you are applying for the upcoming exam.
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the AIIMS INICET registration last date for the January 2024 session is 5 October. It is important to note that registration is taking place for the PG Courses.
The document verification process and the confirmation of the application form will take place from 17 October to 18 October. Make sure to check the documents carefully on the given dates.
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the AIIMS INICET registration by the deadline:
Visit the official registration website - aiimsexams.ac.in.
Find the "Academic Courses" section and tap on it.
Click on the AIIMS INICET January 2024 registration link on the homepage.
Create your registration ID and fill out the application form.
Upload the required documents and pay the fee.
Click on submit once you are done.
Download a copy of the registration form for your reference.
