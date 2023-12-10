Karni Sena Chief Murder: 3 Key Accused Arrested; Here's What We Know

Police have arrested four people in the case so far.

Gangster Rohit Godara, closely associated with Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Earlier, Ramveer Jat was arrested by the Rajasthan Police for allegedly helping the shooters flee the spot on his bike and dropped them off at Ajmer Road.

The NDTV report further stated that according to the police the shooters were in constant touch with Rohit Godara's close aide Virendra Chauhan after killing Mr Gogamedi - who had also been named in several criminal cases.

The shooters' recent location was traced through their mobile phones, as they had been making calls to Virendra Chauhan while they were on the run, the report said.