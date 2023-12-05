Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of Karni Sena Shot Dead: Who Was He & Who Killed Him?

Soon after the news of the attack on Gogamedi broke, his supporters and members of the Rajput community started reaching his house and the hospital where he was taken.

Gogamedi's supporters blocked the Shipra Path road outside the hospital in Jaipur where he was rushed after the attack and demanded that the accused be arrested immediately.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged that Gogamedi was not given adequate security by the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"After forming the government in Rajasthan, we will ensure peace and calm in the state. I assure you that those involved in this incident will not be spared. I appeal to the public to maintain peace," he said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal spoke in a similar vein, pinning the blame on the Ashok Gehlot administration. "This incident is condemnable. This is the result of complete deterioration of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress' rule," he said.