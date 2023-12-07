Rajput Pride, Historical Purism: What's Sukhdev Gogamedi's Karni Sena All About?

Rajput pride, outrage over Padmaavat – formerly known and struck down as Padmavati – and now the murder of a prominent community leader. The Karni Sena pops its head out of local news coverage and catapults itself into national headlines from time to time, using a range of issues to prove that it is not a rebel without a cause.

Of late, the 17-year-old organisation has sprung into action in Rajasthan – holding demonstrations, burning vehicles, and stopping trains – in protest against the murder on Tuesday, 5 December of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the SriRashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.