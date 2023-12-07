'No Security Despite Threats': Wife of Karni Sena Chief Killed in Rajasthan

Amid a blame game in Rajasthan over the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Wednesday, 6 December, on the complaint of the wife of the deceased, alleging that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government "did not provide adequate security to him".
Apart from Gehlot, Gogamedi's wife, Sheela Shekhawat Gogamedi, also made allegations against the Rajasthan Director General of Police.
What the complainant said: "My husband Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was facing constant threats to his life for the last two years. Due to this, my husband had several senior officials to provide security including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Director General of Police on 24 February, 1 March, and 25 March. Wrote a letter about it," Sheela Gogamedi said in her complaint.
"Despite receiving so many inputs, my husband was deliberately not provided security by the responsible officials including the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot and the Director General of Police," she further alleged.
She also claimed that a "long chain of foreign terrorists" are behind the murder of her husband.
UAPA invoked: Meanwhile, various relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have been invoked in the FIR against the people involved in the murder.
Bandh called again: Sheela Gogamedi also renewed calls for a bandh to be observed across Rajasthan on Thursday, 7 December, after protests were held on Wednesday, 6 December, by members of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena against the murder.
"Tomorrow also Rajasthan bandh has to be observed. I call upon the Rajputs of the entire country to protest in maximum numbers. I came here because today Sukhdev Singh has become their (criminals') target, tomorrow any one of us can also become their target," Sheela Gogamedi said on 6 December.
The murder: Gogamedi, who was the president of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot to death on Tuesday, 5 December, by three men who had been socialising with him in his living room. Gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of criminal kingpins Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, has claimed responsibility for the murder through a purported Facebook post.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)