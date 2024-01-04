Cops Probe 'Blackmail Angle' in Divya Pahuja's Murder, Body Yet to Be Recovered

Three people including Abhijeet Singh (56), the owner of the City Point Hotel, where Pahuja was murdered, were arrested in the case on Wednesday, 3 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Divya Pahuja/Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
Two days after 27-year-old model Divya Pahuja, an accused in the 'fake encounter' of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead inside a hotel in Gurugram, the BMW car used to dump her body was located in Punjab's Patiala, police officials said.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 4 January, Gurugram Deputy Comissioner of Police (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh said that the car was found locked and the police are yet to recover the body of the victim.
Three people, including Abhijeet Singh (56), the owner of Hotel City Point where Pahuja was murdered, were arrested in the case on Wednesday, 3 January.
CCTV visuals showed the three accused fleeing the hotel in a blue BMW car, carrying Pahuja's body in the boot, DCP Singh said.
Based on a complaint filed by Pahuja's sister Naina on 3 January, the Gurugram Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a police official confirmed to The Quint.
Here's what we know about the case so far:
Abhijeet Singh told the police that he was introduced to Divya Pahuja by a man named Binder Gujjar, who was also one of the accused in the Gadoli encounter case, said DCP Singh.
While Pahuja was a resident of Gurugram’s Baldev Nagar, Singh was from Delhi’s South Extension area.
The DCP said that the accused and the victim had been acquaintances for the last 2.5-3 months.
The DCP added that they are checking if money was transferred to Divya's account as Abhijeet claimed Rs 6 lakh was extorted from him.
According to police officials, the alleged murder took place on the intervening night of 2-3 January.
During a preliminary interrogation, Singh told police that he had been running Hotel City Point on lease.
According to the Gurugram Police, they received a call at around 9 pm on 2 January from Anoop, who had leased the hotel to Abhijeet, saying that there was a body found in the owner's room.
Police arrived at around 9 pm and checked Abhijeet's room (#114) but returned after they couldn't find anything, the DCP said.
Still suspicious, the Gurugram Police returned to ask Anoop for the CCTV footage where they saw the accused had moved Divya's body, the DCP said.
“We came to know Divya was in room number 111 after her body was moved. Suspicious that the woman was not found, we rechecked the hotel; this time, Divya’s room, too,” DCP Singh said.
The purported CCTV footage showed two men allegedly carrying a body wrapped in a blanket at around 10.40 pm on Tuesday.
According to the police, Singh summoned two other accomplices (Balraj and Ravi Bangar), handed over his BMW car to them, and instructed them to dispose of the body. The police are looking for the duo.
Meanwhile, police officials said that Singh has two cases against him — one under Arms Act in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur police station, and another for assault at Gurugram Sector 14 police station.
An engineer by profession, Singh had completed his studies from NIT Kurukshetra in 1989, police said. "He was working at a company for many years. In the last few years, he has been involved in the hotel business," DCP Singh said.
The BMW car used by Singh was taken up on lease by paying a mortgage of Rs 20 lakh, police said.
Divya Pahuja, a former model from Gurugram, reportedly worked as a compere at club events in the city before meeting notorious gangster Sandeep Gadoli. At 19, Pahuja became Gadoli's girlfriend, sources claimed.
In February 2016, Gadoli was killed in an alleged fake encounter by officials of the Gurugram Police's Crime Branch. Pahuja was arrested on 14 July 2016, along with her mother Sonia and officials of Gurugram Police in connection with the case.
She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in June last year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)