Cops Probe 'Blackmail Angle' in Divya Pahuja's Murder, Body Yet to Be Recovered

According to the Gurugram Police, they received a call at around 9 pm on 2 January from Anoop, who had leased the hotel to Abhijeet, saying that there was a body found in the owner's room.

Police arrived at around 9 pm and checked Abhijeet's room (#114) but returned after they couldn't find anything, the DCP said.

Still suspicious, the Gurugram Police returned to ask Anoop for the CCTV footage where they saw the accused had moved Divya's body, the DCP said.

“We came to know Divya was in room number 111 after her body was moved. Suspicious that the woman was not found, we rechecked the hotel; this time, Divya’s room, too,” DCP Singh said.