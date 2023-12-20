'Offered to Help Find Her': Delhi Landlord Arrested For Rape, Murder Of 9-Yr-Old

The Delhi Police said that a 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing the minor.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)
A week after a nine-year-old girl went missing from her home in North Delhi, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 19 December, said that the victim was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered by her 52-year-old landlord before dumping her body in the Munak canal.
The incident took place on 12 December in outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. While the accused was arrested on Monday, 18 December, police officials told The Quint that search operations are underway to recover the body of the victim.
The victim, a class 4 student at a government school, had been living with her parents — both of whom were labourers at a factory — and two younger brothers at the rented accommodation owned by the accused in Swaroop Nagar for the past five years.
Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the victim's father told The Quint that they had been living in Delhi for over 12 years.
According to the FIR filed, the nine-year-old had gone missing when she was playing outside their rented accommodation around 2 pm on 12 December.
At around 8.30pm, the victim's parents filed at police complaint at the Swaroop Nagar police station, following which an FIR under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC was registered.
Police officials said the CCTV footage of the area showed the minor accompanying the accused and getting into his car.
"The accused even offered to help us search for her..." the father said.
In a statement, DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that while searching for the accused, police found that he had been injured in an accident on 15 December and was not in a condition for his statement to be recorded.
Police are probing if it was an accident or if he tried to hurt himself “intentionally”.
Once he was declared "fit" to make a statement, the accused reportedly confessed to have raped and murdered the victim.
Police officials said that when questioned, the accused was giving conflicting statements.
On Tuesday, the victim's family and neighbours staged a protest at the GT Karnal Road, demanding punishment for the accused.
Since 17 December, DCP (outer north) Singh said that five divers have been deputed to search for the body of the girl in the canal.
Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the crime, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the area station house officer (SHO), seeking a detailed report of the investigation by 22 December.
