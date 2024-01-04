Death of Wealthy Indian-Origin Family in US Ruled As Murder-Suicide: Police

The release further said that while full forensic and ballistics testing of the gun has not been finalised, the firearm found with Rakesh is consistent with a .40 calibre Glock 22.

However, the firearm was not registered in Rakesh's name and “he was not licensed to possess it,” the release added.

The family, who is originally from India, used to run a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova in the United States.

According to initial media reports, police received a phone call around 7:30 pm on Thursday evening from a relative of the family, who had arrived to check in on them after not hearing from them for days.

According to NDTV, the three members of the Kamal family were the only ones living in the mansion at the time of the incident, and according to officials, the Dover area, about 32 km from Boston was "a nice neighbourhood, a safe community."

The family’s mansion, reportedly worth close to $5.5 million, was foreclosed in 2022, according to The Post, and reports say that the family were going through a rough financial period as well.