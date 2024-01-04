Former Model, Murder Accused: Who Was Divya Pahuja, Shot Dead in Gurugram Hotel?

Divya Pahuja, an accused in the Gadoli murder case, was murdered in a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday, 2 January. The 27-year-old former model was shot dead in Hotel City Point near a bus stand in the city, police said.

So far, Gurugram Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder. The three accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh (56), Hemraj (28), and Omprakash (23).