Former Model, Murder Accused: Who Was Divya Pahuja, Shot Dead in Gurugram Hotel?

Divya Pahuja, an accused in the Gadoli murder case, was murdered in a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday, 2 January. The 27-year-old former model was shot dead in Hotel City Point near a bus stand in the city, police said.
So far, Gurugram Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder. The three accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh (56), Hemraj (28), and Omprakash (23).
- 01/03
Abhijeet Singh
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
- 02/03
Om Prakash
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
- 03/03
Hemraj
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Acting on a tip, Gurugram Police reached Hotel City Point on Wednesday, 3 January, and found that the accused were in the process of disposing the dead body.
A case was registered at Gurugram's Sector 14 Police Station, based on the complaint of Pahuja's sister.
But how much do we exactly know about Divya Pahuja? How was she involved in the 2016 Gadoli murder case? And why was she allegedly murdered just months after being released from jail? Read on.
Who Was Divya Pahuja?
Once an aspiring model from Baldev Nagar in Haryana's Gurugram, a 18-year-old Divya Pahuja was the girlfriend of Sandeep Gadoli, a notorious gangster.
Gadoli was killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Gurugram Police's Crime Branch in February 2016. A few months later, Pahuja was arrested from Delhi for allegedly aiding and abetting the murder of Gadoli, according to a report by Times of India.
Pahuja's mother as well as five other police officers were also arrested in connection with Gadoli's alleged murder, the report added.
According to the Mumbai Police, the accused police officials had taken the help of Pahuja to lure Gadoli to a hotel in the city where the alleged fake encounter took place, PTI reported.
The police officials had also allegedly conspired with a rival gang run by Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar to murder Gadoli, the report said.
Pahuja went on to spend the next seven years in jail, until the Bombay High Court granted her bail in June 2023.
Why Was Divya Pahuja Murdered?
Based on preliminary interrogation of accused Abhijeet Singh, Gurugram Police said that Pahuja had taken obscene pictures of Singh and was allegedly using them to blackmail him for money. She used to often take money from Abhijeet Singh for expenses and now wanted to extort a huge amount from him, the police statement read.
On 2 January 2024, Singh had come to Hotel City Point with Pahuja and wanted her to delete the obscene photos of him. When she refused to give up the password to her phone, Singh allegedly shot her dead, as per the police.
With the help of the other two accused who worked as hotel staff, Singh kept the dead body in his BMW car. After this, he called two other associates and gave them his car to dispose of the dead body, police said.
The three accused who have been arrested are expected to be presented in court. Further investigation of the murder is underway, Gurugram Police said.
