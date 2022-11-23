Samsung Black Friday Sale Begins Soon: Know Sale Dates, Discounts, and Details

Samsung Black Friday Sale dates are mentioned here for the readers.
(Photo: iStock)
The Samsung Black Friday Sale is set to officially begin on 24 November and is scheduled to end on 28 November in India. The four-day-long sale will grant users to purchase a wide range of smartphones at heavy discounts. It is important to note that the devices that will be there on sale include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22 and more. Interested buyers must note down the sale dates and know the devices that will be on sale.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series are also likely to be available at discounted rates during the Samsung Black Friday Sale. Along with the mentioned devices, buyers can purchase other mobile phones, tablets, smart television sets, and accessories during the Black Friday Sale. Buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.
It is important to note that Samsung has already announced some of the offers that buyers can take advantage of, during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be bought at Rs 1,44,999 instead of Rs 1,54,99. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available at this price.
The prices include bank discounts and offers that one can avail of during the sale. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones will be priced below Rs 60,000 for the base variants. The original price of the Galaxy S22 was Rs 72,999 during the launch.
Users can also buy Samsung's 65-inch Frame QLED ultra HD smart TV, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33 5G and other devices at slashed rates once the grand Black Friday Sale begins.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)