Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card: Cashback Benefits and Other Exclusive Offers Here

Samsung and Axis Bank have collaborated to launch an exclusive co-branded credit card that will be powered by Visa. It is officially named the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. The initiative is designed to reward customers every time they purchased products and services from Samsung, using a credit card. In a press release, the launch of the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card is described as industry-leading. This is going to benefit the customers to a great extent.
The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will help customers to get cashback, rewards, and discounts every time they used the card to purchase products from a popular electronics company. Customers will be able to enjoy numerous benefits if they have a credit card. India’s largest consumer electronics company, Samsung and Axis Bank, have partnered to launch this exclusive credit card.
Customers will receive 10% cashback on Samsung products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, etc. The offer is applicable to Samsung services as well such as Service Centre payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans, and extended warranties.
The 10% cashback will be applicable on the ongoing offers on both EMI and non-EMI purchases. Customers can take advantage of the cashback throughout the year.
It is important to note that the cashback will be valid across offline centres selling Samsung commodities through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces as well as online on websites like Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorised Samsung Service Centres.
There is no minimum transaction value when you use the exclusive credit card. This indicates that the cashback offer can be availed on small purchases as well.
The Samsung Axis Bank exclusive credit card will help you to get access to airport lounges, fuel surcharge waivers, dining offers, and a lot of other offers from Axis Bank and Visa.
These are all the benefits you can enjoy when you use the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Get your exclusive credit card to avail of the cashback offer whenever you purchase goods and services from Samsung.