OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Expected to be Launched Soon
Interested buyers will have to wait till next year for the launch of OnePlus pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2
We first came to know about the launch of the OnePlus Pad almost a year ago when the company caught all eyes for filing a trademark for that name. Since then the buyers and tech geeks have been waiting for the OnePlus's first-ever tablet. A year has passed but it seems the OnePlus tab is still not ready for the market.
Max Jambor confirmed that the OnePlus Pad is coming. As per the reports, the tab is "still in development" and it may be launched next year, in 2023. The details and specs of OnePlus are still not confirmed. Though leaker Roland Quandt claims that the OnePlus Pad will likely be a rebranded tablet from one of OnePlus's sister brands, OPPO or Realme.
In other news, OnePlus's next-gen premium buds are also getting ready for the market. As per the reports, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are in the internal testing stage and there were also a few leaks online regarding the details of the Buds Pro 2, showcasing the design along with the specs of the buds.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Expected Specs and Features
As per the rumors, the buds may offer 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may come with ANC support (Active Noise Cancellation) for noise reduction by up to 45db.
Like the other top end TWS models, it will offer varying modes of adaptive noise cancellation, ambient mode, and others.
The Buds Pro 2 may come with three microphones to enable calling and ANC.
It may be supported by LHDC 4.0 audio codec for spatial audio.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may last for 38 hours after a single charge.
Other features include USB Type C port for fast charging and wireless charging as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.