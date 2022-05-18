GST Return: Guide to Filing GST Return Online and Types of GSTR

Steps to file GST Return online via the website.
(Photo: iStock)
GST returns refer to the type of form a taxpayer has to file. There are different forms that a taxpayer has to file for every GSTIN to which he is registered. It is to be noted that there are around 22 types of GST forms available. Out of these 22 types of GST forms that are available, 11 forms are active, eight of them are view-only, and three forms are suspended.
It is also important to understand the type of taxpayers. There are around seven types of taxpayers and they are as follows:
Regular taxpayer
Composition taxable persons
TDS deductors
Non-resident taxpayer
Input Service Distributor
Casual taxable persons
E-commerce operators
It is also important to know that GST Returns are filed quarterly, monthly or annually.
It is just important for everybody to know the correct method to file GST Returns, once the process is clear, it will not be difficult for the taxpayers to file GST Returns.
One can file GST Returns with the software provided by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).
Here are a few steps that the taxpayers need to follow to file GST returns online easily:
Go to the official website - www.gst.gov.in.
Depending on your state code and PAN Number, a fifteen digit number will be issued.
Each invoice that you possess needs to be uploaded and against each invoice, a reference number will be issued.
Now, file the outward returns, inward returns, and cumulative monthly returns.
File the outward supply returns of GSTR-1 via the information section at the GST Common Portal on or before the 10th of the month.
The recipient has to verify the details of the outward supplies and file details of debit or credit notes.
Next, they have to supply details of the inward supplies of goods and services in the GSTR-2 form.
These are the steps that all the taxpayers need to follow to file their GST returns.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)