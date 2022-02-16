LIC IPO: Here's How Policyholders Can Link PAN With Their Policy Number
Last date to link PAN with policy number is 28 February 2022
LIC IPO: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state owned insurance company, is all set for one of India's biggest
LIC, on Sunday, 13 February, filled the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI.
LIC IPO is expected to hit the capital markets in March 2022.
With this IPO, the government aims to sell over 31 crore equity shares of LIC.
LIC has reserved up to 5 percent of LIC IPO for eligible employees and up to 10 percent for its policyholders, reported Mint.
However, LIC policyholders are required to link their policy with their PAN, in order to bid under reserved quota, the report added.
Last date for LIC policyholders to link their policy and PAN is 28 February 2022.
"A policyholder of our Corporation shall ensure that his / her PAN details are updated in the policy records of our Corporation at the earliest. A policyholder who has not updated his / her PAN details with our Corporation before expiry of two weeks from the date of the filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI (ie, by 28 February 2022) shall not be considered as an eligible policyholder," reads the draft filed by LIC
How to Link LIC Policy Number With PAN Card?
Visit the official website of LIC: licindia.in
Go to 'Online PAN Registration' and tap on 'Click here' on homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Read the instruction carefully and click on ‘Proceed’
Enter you date of birth, gender, email ID, PAN, full name as per PAN, mobile number and policy number
Click on the checkbox, enter captcha and click on 'Get OTP'
Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number
Submit the form.
For more information about LIC IPO, get in touch with you agent or check the official website of LIC or SEBI.
(With inputs from Mint and PTI)
