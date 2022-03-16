Pizza Toppings Must Have 18% GST, Rules Appellate Authority; Triggers Row

Image used for representation only.
The Haryana Appellate Authority for Advanced Ruling (AAAR) has ruled that a higher goods and services tax (GST) should be levied on pizza toppings as they are not pizza and have to be classified differently, reported The Economic Times.
The appellate said in its 10 March ruling that pizza toppings should have a GST of 18 percent as their preparation method is different from that of a pizza.
According to a report in daily, taxes are fixed for pizzas based on how they are prepared and sold. For instance, pizzas sold and eaten within a restaurant would attract 5 percent tax. However, a tax of 12 percent is levied when a pizza base is bought separately. And 18 percent tax is charged for a a pizza that is delivered to home.
The ruling, market experts believe would complicate the taxation process for pizza outlets in India.
The news triggered a storm on Twitter, with several users putting out memes, and expressing their confusion over the tax calculation, with many criticising the move.
(With inputs from The Economic Times.)
