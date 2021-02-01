FM Sitharaman to Present Budget Today for a COVID-Hit Economy

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget in Parliament on Monday, 1 February.
The budget comes on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. Ahead of Monday’s Budget presentation, FM Sitharaman said that it will "be a budget like never before."
As India emerges from the pandemic crisis, this budget is expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.
What can one expect from Budget 2021? How will it impact the stock market?
The Quint interviewed two ace investors – Saurabh Mukherjea, Co-Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services – to answer all your questions ahead of the Budget 2021 announcement.
These market veterans elaborated on budget expectations, stock market situations and advised young investors where to invest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the finance minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages, and the upcoming Union Budget would be a part of the series.
“For the first time in India’s history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of the series of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this,” he was quoted as saying, while addressing the media at the Parliament.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha on Friday. A GDP growth of 11 percent has been projected for the financial year 2021-22 by the survey. In this financial year, the GDP is estimated to contract 7.7 percent.
A cabinet meeting will be held at 10:15 am on Monday in Parliament, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget.
The government is likely to focus on strengthening the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and providing further impetus to the 'Make in India' program in order to boost economic demand and stimulate growth.
The expectation is that the government will focus on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy and sectors impacted by the pandemic.
The budget gap in the ongoing fiscal is expected to rise to 6.5-8 percent of the GDP. For the next fiscal, the government is expected to target for a deficit of around 5.6 percent, according to consensus of estimates.
Economists and market observers have said that the budget will be a balancing act between stimulating long-term growth while keeping government finances in check.
Among the most-watched figures in the budget will be the expenditure on vaccination in Financial Year 2022 which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.
