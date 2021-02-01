FM Sitharaman to Present Budget Today for a COVID-Hit Economy

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget in Parliament on Monday, 1 February.

The budget comes on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. Ahead of Monday’s Budget presentation, FM Sitharaman said that it will "be a budget like never before."

As India emerges from the pandemic crisis, this budget is expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.