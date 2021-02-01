Budget ’21: I-T Slabs Unchanged, Tax Benefits for Senior Citizens

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the Union Budget 2021, did not mention any change in income tax slabs for the upcoming financial year, but proposed tax benefits for senior citizens above the age of 75.

Last year, Sitharaman had introduced a new tax regime under which, there is zero tax for income up to Rs 2.5 lakh; 5 percent for income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh; 10 percent for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh; 15 percent for income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh; 20 percent for income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh; 25 percent for income between Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh; 30 percent for income above Rs 15 lakh.