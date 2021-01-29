Budget Session: President to Address Joint Sitting of Houses Today

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday, 29 January with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses.

The Union Budget will be presented on 1 February. The Houses will adjourn on 15 February and meet again on 8 March, finally concluding on 8 April.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that at least 16 Opposition parties will boycott the President's address to joint sitting of the Parliament, over the three controversial farm laws.