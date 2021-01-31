Budget 2021: What to Expect? Where to Invest? Two Experts Answer
Two ace investors answer all your questions on stock market and investment ahead of the Budget 2021 announcement.
What to expect from budget 2021? How will it impact the stock market? Can't decide where to invest?
The Quint interviews two ace investors – Saurabh Mukherjea, Co-Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services – to answer all your questions ahead of the budget 2021 announcement.
These market veterans elaborated on budget expectations, stock market situations and advised young investors where to invest.
Explaining his analysis and expectations from the upcoming budget 2021, Saurabh Mukherjea said:
We need to look at government’s target for next year’s budget deficit... I think it should be around 6 percent. The economy is moving in the right direction, and will continue to move in the right direction if the government manages the fiscal balance for the next year.Saurabh Mukherjea, Co-Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers
"At given point in time there will be an unemployment problem in our country, but it shouldn't be the fulcrum of investment decisions", added Mukherjea.
Another celebrated investor and stalwart of stock market, Raamdeo Agrawal also expressed his opinion about budget 2021.
With GST, all changes in the indirect taxes have been codified, the changes keep happening through the year. This time the budget has little significance in terms of what will be the government expenditure. How aggressive will the government be?... For small investor it doesn’t really matter what comes in the budget.Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
While providing tips to young investors in the Indian stock market, Agrawal said, "Focus on stocks, not market. Invest in good mutual funds."
He also said that vision, courage, and patience are required to make money in stock market.
