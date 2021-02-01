137% Increase in Health Budget, Focus on Building Infrastructure

FY2021-22 outlay for health and well-being is up by nearly 137 per cent at Rs 2,23,846 crore from last year, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, as she announced the budget. The amount will be invested over a period of six years to improve primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare and if over an above the National Health Mission.

She also spoke about the role India will play in providing coronavirus vaccines to the 100 plus countries, as she announced an additional vaccine fund of Rs 35,000 crore. The Finance Minister said that the fight against COVID will continue well into 2021 and identified health and well-being as one of the six pillars of the budget.