Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman Announces New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

The Finance Minister also mentioned that personal vehicles will have to undergo a fitness test after 20 years from the date of registration, while the same for commercial vehicles will be 15 years.

Previously, Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari had approved a proposal for a green tax on old and polluting vehicles and had said that vehicle scrappage policy will give a major push to the automobile manufacturing industry in the country.

Further details of a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy will be announced soon to phase out old vehicles, Sitharaman added.

Catch all live updates of the Budget announcement here.