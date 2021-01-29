4-5 Mini Budgets in 2020, This Budget Part of the Series: PM Modi

"This decade is very important for the bright future of India... This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade – this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people’s aspirations,” he was quoted as saying.

Modi's remarks came before President Ram Nath Kovid addressed the joint session of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, which will be followed by a press briefing by the chief economic advisor (CEA).

This year's Budget Session comes in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and amid massive protests against the three contentious farm laws.