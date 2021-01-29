4-5 Mini Budgets in 2020, This Budget Part of the Series: PM Modi
The Budget session of the Parliament kicked off on 29 January, with the Union Budget to be presented on 1 February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 29 January, said the finance minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages, and the upcoming Union Budget would be a part of the series.
“For the first time in India’s history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of the series of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this.”PM Modi, as quoted by ANI
Arriving at the Parliament for the Budget Session of Parliament, which kicked off on Friday, the prime minister emphasised upon the session being the first of the decade, which is ‘very important for the bright future of India’.
"This decade is very important for the bright future of India... This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade – this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people’s aspirations,” he was quoted as saying.
Modi's remarks came before President Ram Nath Kovid addressed the joint session of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, which will be followed by a press briefing by the chief economic advisor (CEA).
This year's Budget Session comes in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and amid massive protests against the three contentious farm laws.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
