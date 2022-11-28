Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Business Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bank Holidays December 2022: Banks in India Will Be Closed for 13 Days - Details

Bank Holidays December 2022: Banks in India Will Be Closed for 13 Days - Details

Here's the complete list of Bank holidays 2022 in the month of December.
Saima Andrabi
Business
Updated:

Check out the full list of bank holidays in December 2022.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check out the full list of bank holidays in December 2022.</p></div>

Bank Holiday 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a full list of bank holidays for the month of December 2022. The upcoming month is full of festivities due to which banks in different cities of India will remain shut for almost 13 days. All these bank holidays fall under the state-observed holidays category, meaning the holidays will be observed in specific regions/ states only.

All the bank holidays have been categorized into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Even though people will observe 13 bank holidays in December 2022 including 2nd Saturdays and Sundays, the online and net banking services will be available as usual.

Following is the list of Bank Holidays 2022 (December).

Also ReadBank Holidays in November 2022: Banks Will Be Shut for 10 Days, Check Full List

Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2022

DateDayBank HolidayState/Region
03-Dec-22SaturdayFeast of St. Francis XavierPanaji
12-Dec-22MondayPa-Togan Nengminja SangmaShillong
19-Dec-22MondayGoa Liberation DayPanaji
24-Dec-22SaturdayChristmas FestivalShillong
26-Dec-22MondayChristmas Celebration/Losoong/NamsoongAizawl, Gangtok, Shillong
29-Dec-22ThursdayGuru Gobind Singh Ji BirthdayChandigarh
30-Dec-22FridayU Kiang NangbahShillong
31-Dec-22SaturdayNew Year's EveAizawl
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the above list, Banks in India will observe holidays on following dates.

  • 4 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

  • 10 December 2022 (Second Saturday).

  • 11 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

  • 18 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

  • 24 December 2022 (Fourth Saturday).

  • 25 December 2022 (Sunday/Weekend).

Also ReadFull List of Bank Holidays in October 2022: Banks Will Be Closed for 21 Days

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 28 Nov 2022,03:18 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT