India's Crypto Run: Can RBI Step Up To Secure Digital Investments Amid Meltdown?

Even if impacted, there is little that the Indian government or the central bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can do because there are no regulations in India for cryptocurrency. RBI has been expressing their concerns regularly about the impact of virtual currency and specially cryptocurrency on macroeconomic stability and indicated to the customers investing in those assists were doing at their own risk.

In 2001, the union government imposed a 30% tax rate and 1% TDS on virtual currency assets so as to dissuade people from investing in the sector and brining in some kind of regulation. India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also recently stated that India on its own, cannot ban crypto usage without an international collaboration and that every country should come on the same frame to decide the future of crypto and to see its advantages and disadvantages.