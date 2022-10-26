Bank Holidays in November 2022: Banks Will Be Shut for 10 Days, Full List Here

Bank Holidays in November 2022: Here's the complete list, banks to remain closed for 10 days in November 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of bank holidays for the month of November. According to the list, the banks in India will be closed for 10 days in November including the weekend holidays. These holidays are according to the list of state-observed holidays that means the holidays will be observed in specific regions/ states.
Customers should not visit the bank premises on holidays to avoid any inconvenience. However, they must remember that online and net banking services will be available to them as usual.
Although most of the festival holidays have ended in October. People will still witness some festivals in this forthcoming month including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Rahas Purnima, Kannada rajyotsava, Kartika Purnima, and more.
Customers should check the holiday list mentioned below before visiting their respective branches. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only and might include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays as well.
Tuesday, 1 November 2022 (Karnataka Rajyotsava/Kut): This bank holiday will be observed in Bengaluru and Imphal only. Bank branches in all other cities and states of India will be open on this day.
Tuesday, 8 November 2022 (Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima): This bank holiday will be observed in Aizwal, Bhopal, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.
Friday, 11 November 2022 (Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival): This bank holiday will be observed in Shillong and Bengaluru only.
Sunday, 13 November 2022 (Seng Kutsnem): This bank holiday will be observed in Shillong only.
The following is the list of weekend holidays in November 2022.
6 November 2022: Sunday
12 November 2022: Second Saturday of the month
13 November 2022: Sunday
20 November 2022: Sunday
26 November 2022: Fourth Saturday of the month
27 November 2022: Sunday
