Full List of Bank Holidays in October 2022: Banks Will Be Closed for 21 Days

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the list, the banks in India will be closed for 21 days in October including the weekend holidays.

Customers should, therefore, check the below-mentioned holiday list before visiting their respective branches. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only and might include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Though the banks will remain shut for 21 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically; the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.