Apple, Disney, Amazon 'Potential Suitors' To Buy FIFA Developer Electronic Arts

Game developer Electronic Arts, also known as EA, has held talks with several different potential suitors, including Apple, Disney, and Amazon, about a potential merger, according to a Puck report.

EA, which is behind several iconic game franchises like FIFA, Madden, Battlefield, and Need for Speed, was initially approached by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, the report says.

In the wake of the Microsoft-Activision deal and Sony's acquisition of Bungie, Roberts was reportedly looking to buy a major game developer and claim a significant stake in the gaming industry. However, the proposal fell apart due to pricing and structural disagreements.

The developer is now persistently pursuing a sale and is mainly interested in a merger arrangement that would allow Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson to retain his position, the publication reported, quoting sources.