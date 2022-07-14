Amazon Prime Day Sale on 23-24 July 2022, Details Here

One of the most awaited sales of the year is back. Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale for its Prime customers. Mark your calendars for the Prime Day Sale on 23 and 24 July 2022. The customers will get the best offers and great deals, with heavy discounts.

The 'Prime Day Sale' will be a two-day mega event wherein more than 400 products will be launched for sale. There will also be a few new releases on Prime Video and some exciting offers with discounts.

People with ICICI and SBI credit/debit cards will get an additional discount of 10%. The upcoming prime day sale will include the most anticipated products. The top brands like Samsung, Fastrack, Boat, Adidas, Wakefit, and many others will be a part of this two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale.