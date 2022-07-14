Amazon Prime Day Sale on 23-24 July 2022, Details Here

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022: Dates, Discounts, and additional savings
(Image: iStock)
One of the most awaited sales of the year is back. Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale for its Prime customers. Mark your calendars for the Prime Day Sale on 23 and 24 July 2022. The customers will get the best offers and great deals, with heavy discounts.
The 'Prime Day Sale' will be a two-day mega event wherein more than 400 products will be launched for sale. There will also be a few new releases on Prime Video and some exciting offers with discounts.
People with ICICI and SBI credit/debit cards will get an additional discount of 10%. The upcoming prime day sale will include the most anticipated products. The top brands like Samsung, Fastrack, Boat, Adidas, Wakefit, and many others will be a part of this two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale.
The customers have an opportunity to buy the products they have been eyeing at discounted prices. The blockbuster deals will be available on the following products: washing machines, smart TVs, fitness equipment, furniture, shoes, clothing, etc.
Amazon is all set to launch the unique products from small businesses on this Prime Day Sale and their motto will be ‘ Shop Big. Support Small.’
The 'wow deals' by Amazon will be available on limited stock products from 4 pm to 6 pm. To give you a hint, Amazon Kindle has got up to 80 percent off on e-books purchase plus 50 percent cashback. So, book lovers can get ready to seal the deal and enjoy discounts of up to 50 percent and free delivery on Amazon Fresh items.
Customers can get a list of trending items on Amazon through the top trending products page. The best-seller page will give the latest and the best options for the sale. The page features various products and is curated based on user insights.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)