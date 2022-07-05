Mobile Phone, Tablet Sales See Sharp Decline, PCs To Be Worst Hit in 2022

The economic slowdown has hit all devices segments and global PC shipments are set to decline 9.5 percent in 2022, the steepest decline of all segments this year, a Gartner report said on Thursday, 30 June.

Overall, the worldwide shipments of total devices (PCs, tablets and mobile phones) are on pace to decline 7.6 percent in 2022, with Greater China and Eastern Europe including Eurasia recording double-digit declines.

While global mobile phone shipments are expected to decline 7.1 percent this year, smartphone shipments are estimated to decrease 5.8 percent (year-over-year).

"Consumer PC demand is on pace to decline 13.1 percent in 2022 and will plummet much faster than business PC demand, which is expected to decline 7.2 percent year over year," Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, predicted.