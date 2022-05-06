Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Best Movies to Watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime
Happy Mother's Day 2022: Here is a list of appropriate Mother's Day movies that you can watch.
Mother's Day 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 8 May 2022. It is a day to acknowledge the hard work and efforts of every mother. Mothers play a very important role in our lives so it is crucial for us to take care of them. On Mother's Day, every child thinks of creative and unique ways to make their mothers feel special. They spend more time with their mothers and look after their needs.
Mother's Day is one important occasion that allows all the mothers to take rest while other members of the family take up responsibilities.
Mother's Day 2022 is around the corner and everybody is thinking of different ways to make the day special. It is important to remember that Mother's Day 2022 will fall on Sunday, 8 May 2022.
The best way to spend more time with your mothers is by watching different movies.
There are some movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime that are suitable to watch on Mother's Day 2022.
Let's take a look at some movie recommendations that you might like to watch with your mother this Mother's Day:
Mother’s Day 2022: Best Movies to Watch on Netflix
Yes Day:
The movie stars Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez as parents who mostly tell their kids "no" to anything they ask for. This is a comedy film that is appropriate for the special occasion.
Otherhood
The movie revolves around three best friends who meet for their annual Mother's Day brunch and talk about how their adult sons neglect them. It is interesting to watch how the movie unfolds. One can watch it on Mother's Day 2022.
Dumplin
It is one of the best mother-daughter movies on Netflix. The movie stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald as mother and daughter. Dumplin is the most amazing movie that can be watched on Mother's Day.
I am Mother
This science-fiction thriller movie is appropriate for all the mothers who are fond of watching thriller films. Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, and Hilary Swank feature in the movie.
Fun Mom Dinner
This is a Netflix Original Movie that revolves around three moms. Every mother should watch this movie if they haven't already because of the exciting plot.
Mother’s Day 2022: Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime
English Vinglish
This movie is appropriate to watch on Mother's Day 2022 as it revolves around a mother who is constantly mocked by her family for not knowing English. The story is exciting and everybody can watch it.
Cujo
This is a movie on motherhood and how far every mother can go to protect their child. Children should watch this movie with their mothers on Mother's Day 2022.
Arrival
Arrival is a beautiful story that narrates a mother's feelings of love and loss. Everybody should watch this movie on Mother's Day.
Instant Family
The movie revolves around a married couple who decide to adopt three children. Instant Family is both hilarious and heartwarming, thus a perfect watch for Mother's Day.
Moonstruck
The movie is about a widow who falls in love with her fiancé's younger brother. It is about a woman who is strong and does not take anything for granted. Every mother should watch it on Mother's Day.
