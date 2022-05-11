Marital Rape: Split Verdict in Delhi HC, Only One Judge Strikes Down Exception

"These are standalone offences, different in their nuance and ingredients. That is the structure of the penal code. There are no overlapping offences though some ingredients may be common," she explained.

John had also addressed the point specifically raised by Justice Hari Shankar while upholding the marital rape exception, that the exception can be justified since there is an intelligible differentia between sexual relations within a marriage and outside it, which means there is no violation of Article 14.

Once an intelligible differentia is established, the courts tend to not interfere with a policy decision of the legislature. Justice Hari Shankar has held that if the legislature feels this exception is needed to the offence of rape in the IPC in the context of this difference, the courts should not interfere.

During her arguments, the amicus had pointed out that the Supreme Court in recent judgments had noted that the Article 14 assessment cannot be reduced to a formalistic approach using this two-pronged test, and had to consider the effects of a law.

In the Navtej Johar case on Section 377 of the IPC, where the apex court decriminalised consensual homosexual acts, Justice DY Chandrachud had warned against a formalistic approach, writing (as John read out in court):