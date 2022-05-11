Explained: Why Marital Rape Is Not a Crime in India (Yet)

In 2000, the Law Commission of India, while considering several proposals to reform India's laws on sexual violence, had rejected any need to remove the marital rape exception, saying, "We are not satisfied that this Exception should be recommended to be deleted since that may amount to excessive interference with the marital relationship."

The Justice JS Verma Committee, tasked with proposing amendments to India's rape laws after the horrifying Nirbhaya gangrape and murder, had included the deletion of the marital rape exception as one of its recommendations. However, the amendment was not accepted by a parliamentary panel in 2013.

In 2015, when the government was questioned in Parliament about marital rape, then Minister of State for Home Affairs Haribhai Parathibhai Chaudhary responded: "Marital rape cannot be applied in the country since marriage was treated as a sacrament or sacred in the Indian society."

In 2017, Union MoS for Home Affairs Krishna Raj once again said the central government was against removing the exception, citing the 2013 a parliamentary panel's views on the issue: