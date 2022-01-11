No Need To Remove Marital Rape Exception, Women Have Other Remedies: Delhi Govt

Section 375 of the IPC defines the offence of rape. While the section has been amended over the years to remove archaic concepts, emphasise on the importance of consent, and cover all relevant sexual acts, it still retains an exception for non-consensual sex by a husband with his wife.

This 'marital rape exception' has been challenged in the Delhi High Court, on the basis that it violates the fundamental rights of married women, including Article 14 (right to equal treatment by law) and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

The Delhi government told the high court bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar that the exception doesn't take away a married woman's right to say no to sexual intercourse, and therefore did not violate her privacy or dignity (the basis on which an Article 21 violation has been claimed).

However, the judges did not appear to find this argument convincing, arguing that the existence of other remedies didn't take away the violation of a woman's dignity.