'Must Not Wait for Parliament': Amicus Curiae to Delhi HC in Marital Rape Case

"If the object was saving the institution, then the wife would not have been able to prosecute her husband for anything," said amicus curiae Rajshekhar Rao, concluding his arguments before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 18 January, in connection with the 'marital rape exception' case.

"To say that just because lawmakers have enacted and Parliament will perhaps take care in future, I don't think that should be the course. Your lordship should interpret this in light of Art 14 and 21," Rao told the bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar.

Another amicus curiae, Senior Advocate Rebecca John will commence arguments on Wednesday, 19 January.