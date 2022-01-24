Marital Rape Exception: Other Laws Like 498A Are No Substitute, Says Expert

This is because the traditional test for determining whether a law violates Article 14 is a two-pronged test that looks at the objective and intent of the law, rather than its effects, when deciding whether it is reasonable:

First, the court sees if a law is treating two categories of people differently, is there an "intelligible differentia" to distinguish the two categories and classify them differently.

Secondly, the court then sees if there is a "rational nexus" between the objectives of the law, and this differential classification and treatment.

Those that support the retention of the exception, claim that this test can be satisfied by the law as it currently stands, since there is an intelligible differentia between sexual relations within a marriage and outside it.

Once that is established, they argue, the courts should not be interfering with a policy decision of the legislature to retain the exception, if the legislature feels this exception is needed to the offence of rape in the IPC in the context of this difference.

However, John reminded the Delhi High Court that the Supreme Court in recent judgments had noted that the Article 14 assessment cannot be reduced to a formalistic approach using this two-pronged test, and had to consider the effects of a law.

In the Navtej Johar case on Section 377 of the IPC, where the apex court decriminalised consensual homosexual acts, Justice DY Chandrachud had warned against a formalistic approach, writing (as John read out in court):