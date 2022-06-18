Assam Floods: 9 More Killed as Death Toll Rises to 55, IMD Issues Warning

In Assam, landslides were reported in Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Morigaon. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal called up Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed the situation with him, according to state officials.



Several rivers, including Brahmaputra, Kopili, Paladadiya, Jia-Bharali, Manas and Beki, are flowing above the danger level in the state. An alert was sounded in Karbi Anglong, Morigaon and Nagaon districts as four sluice gates of NEEPCO's hydroelectric project were opened in Dima Hasao.



Flooding was also reported in urban areas of Kamrup Metropolitan, Bajali, Barpeta, Darrang, Goalpara, Morigaon, Kokrajhar, Nalbari and Udalguri districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.