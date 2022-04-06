‘Hope I Don’t Get To Hear This Case Again’: CJI on Amazon, Future Retail Dispute

FRL has sought termination of arbitration proceedings citing a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order. In December last year, the CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 202 crore on Amazon and suspended its approval for the deal with Future Coupons, a promoter firm of the group's public listed company Future Retail Ltd, seeking more information.

Subramanium submitted that the single judge of the Delhi High Court has taken over the enforcement application. "Thus, we don't have to bother you and the other side also cooperated with us," he submitted before the bench, also comprising Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

The bench noted that the parties agree that proceedings are underway before the single judge of the high court and thus these applications are also sent to the single judge.

Disposing of the plea, the bench said parties will approach the tribunal to resume arbitration proceedings and the tribunal will consider the termination application by FRL as under Section 32(2)(C), and pass orders.