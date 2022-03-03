‘Amazon Gods Will Have To Come Down,’ Future Retail on Amazon’s Proposal in SC

Amazon and Future Group have been in a legal stand-off for more than a year.
In a major development in the ongoing legal battle between Future Retail and Amazon, the counsel for the latter in the Supreme Court proposed a dialogue to end the legal battles.
After Amazon's proposal to begin talks with Future Retail and Reliance to resolve the legal dispute, senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the Future Retail, said,
Subramanium said, "We've always believed there can be other resolutions to a matter... Let us put our heads together."
The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said it was a good sign if parties involved in the matter are willing to amicably settle the dispute.
Salve asked if Amazon wants to have a conversation, what is preventing its boss from calling up Biyanis (Future Group Chairperson Kishore Biyani)? He emphasised that in this legal battle, nobody is winning.
The chief justice said, "It is better to resolve this amicably."
Justice Bopanna said that "instead of saying they should pick up the phone and call, why don't you facilitate that to happen?"
To this, Salve responded that he has no issues with it.
The bench, pointing at Amazon's counsel submissions, said the counsel has not said mediation, but it understands that it is ready for mediation. Salve said the top court can hear the matter in three weeks.
After a detailed hearing in the matter, the bench noted that the proceedings are going on before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), in connection with Amazon's challenge to the Competition Commission of India order, and the Delhi High Court.
The bench asked the courts to withhold from pronouncing the order in the matter in the meanwhile, which would allow the parties to have a dialogue.
The top court has listed the matter for further hearing on 15 March.
The top court was hearing Amazon's challenge against Delhi High Court's order staying further arbitration proceedings with the Future Group before the Singapore Arbitration Tribunal.
