'Amazon Wanted to Destroy Us, They Destroyed Us': Future Retail to Supreme Court

Future Retail Limited (FRL) counsel on Friday, 1 April, told the Supreme Court that nobody wants to do business with it today as Section 7 of the IBC may come any day, and the company owes landlords thousands of crores in rentals, as Amazon could not get Future Retail, it destroyed the company.



Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Future Retail, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that Reliance entered into agreement with the landlords, and Future Retail owes Rs 3,000 crore in rentals.

He added that once this goes into Section 7 of IBC, all this will come to an end, and no one wants to do business with it, as section 7 may come in any day.