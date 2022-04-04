Amazon, Future Agree in SC To Appear Before Singapore Arbitration Tribunal

Salve said Amazon, for Rs 1,400 crore, destroyed his client's company. "They could not get Future Retail, they destroyed Future Retail," he said, adding that Big Bazaar is gone and also all the assets.

"All my accounts are frozen, nobody wants to touch us..Future Retail cash flow further deteriorated, after states imposed lockdown.... Hanging by a thread," he said.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, representing Amazon, said as far as resumption of arbitration is concerned, it appears both parties have found common ground, and they are interested in resumption.

However, he vehemently objected to the sudden handover of Future Retail assets. Citing a prayer in Amazon's application, Subramanium opposed the alienation of Future Retail assets and added "Can't be a magical switch... Future Retail shops should continue to remain with it; operated by FRL until matter is resolved by an arbitral tribunal."