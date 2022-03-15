'Amazon Is Bringing Us to Our Knees, We’re Broke': Future Retail Ltd to SC

He further added that not one store has been surrendered and Reliance took away the boards as they're entitled to, all our assets are where they are. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Future Coupons, reiterated, "The shops are there! What's the point of saying it's been taken over?"

Salve added, "We can't do anything. What do we do? We haven't signed anywhere. In fact Mr Biyani went and protested."

Another counsel for Amazon said, "So suddenly they are saying there's no money so the shops are taken over? Look at the conduct."