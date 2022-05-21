Called Confidence, Not Arrogance: EAM Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on IFS

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about "Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has changed" at an event in London, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, 21 May, said that it is called "confidence and defending the national interest."

Speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ conclave in London organised by non-profit think-tank 'Bridge India' on Friday, 20 May, the former Congress chief said, “I was talking to some bureaucrats from Europe and they were saying that the IFS has completely changed. They don't listen to anything. They are arrogant. Now, they are just telling us what orders do they get. There is no conversation. You can't do that."